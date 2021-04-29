AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 9,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,090,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $465,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.