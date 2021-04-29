AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.77. 148,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,491. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

