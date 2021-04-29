AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Reduced by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.38 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

