AbbVie (ABBV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

