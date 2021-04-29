ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 26 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 27.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.