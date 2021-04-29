Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AAALF opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $29.81.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
