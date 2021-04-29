Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAALF opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

