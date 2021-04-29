Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.25 ($23.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €24.04 ($28.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.30. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.