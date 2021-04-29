A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 227,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,499. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

