9,700 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

