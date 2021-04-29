968 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN traded down $19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.13. The stock had a trading volume of 304,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.01. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

