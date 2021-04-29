$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce sales of $906.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $883.60 million and the highest is $921.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.81. 49,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,217. Ventas has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

