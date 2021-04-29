8PAY (8PAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $275,476.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $275,476.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.