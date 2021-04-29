888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

888 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543. 888 has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

