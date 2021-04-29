$784.41 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $784.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.70 million and the lowest is $765.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $721.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

