$780.49 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post sales of $780.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $761.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. ICON Public reported sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.53. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a one year low of $145.11 and a one year high of $223.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.