7,000 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sony by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sony by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Separately, Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. 1,735,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.