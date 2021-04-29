65,111 Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.42% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DMC Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $52.13 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.37 million, a P/E ratio of -133.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

