$624.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $624.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.00 million and the lowest is $610.26 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

ASH stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.47. 40,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

