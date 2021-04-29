6 Meridian Sells 814 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $142.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

