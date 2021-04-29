6 Meridian Reduces Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.20 million, a PE ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $99,734.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.