6 Meridian Purchases New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $997.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

