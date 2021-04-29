6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 1,469 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.