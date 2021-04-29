6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

