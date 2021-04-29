$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.42 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,256. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

