$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $5.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 488,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $437.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

