44,417 Shares in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

