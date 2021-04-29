3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on TGOPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.