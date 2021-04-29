$39.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post sales of $39.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.70 billion and the lowest is $39.42 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.