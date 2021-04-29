38,731 Shares in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QLGN opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $51.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.72. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

