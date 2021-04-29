$378.50 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $378.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $387.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 1,089,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,307. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

