$37.34 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce sales of $37.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $37.15 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $32.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $155.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.23 million, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $171.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.48 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $697.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

