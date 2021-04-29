3,500 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,889,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,501. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

