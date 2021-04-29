349,325 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 349,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,787,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LKQ by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

LKQ stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

