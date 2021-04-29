31,246 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Oracle comprises about 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 218,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

