3,039 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.81 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

