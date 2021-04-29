3,038 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,912. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

