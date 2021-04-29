300 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,304.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter.

IBUY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.72. 3,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

