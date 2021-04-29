$3.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.80. Capital One Financial reported earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $16.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $18.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $147.98. 80,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,256. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

