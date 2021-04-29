$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.54.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.68. 11,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,287. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ecolab by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 235,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

