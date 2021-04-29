2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. 2U has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.