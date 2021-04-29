2,843 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Plexus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLXS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.