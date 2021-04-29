2,637 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.