$231.00 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $231.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.50 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $160.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $966.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $974.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.