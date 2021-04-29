22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 432,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,248,892 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

