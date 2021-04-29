21,889 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

