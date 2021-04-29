21,486 Shares in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.