$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.66. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.26. 11,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,605. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

