1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.11

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $10,372.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00835870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

