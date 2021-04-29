1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.