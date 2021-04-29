1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,537 shares.The stock last traded at $43.85 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,797.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

